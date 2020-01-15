Home
Burke & Wills, Manhattan Cricket Club Close

January 15, 2020 Food & Drink No Comments

A Marshal’s Legal Possession notice has been posted in the window of Burke & Wills, the Australian restaurant located at 226 West 79th Street. Both Burke & Wills and Manhattan Cricket Club have closed.

We called the Marshal’s office for more info. They told us the petitioner, Friendus Realty, started an action in landlord tenant court requesting a warrant for commercial non-payment last month. They moved forward with the eviction on January 14th.

While the representative at the marshal’s office didn’t have information about the underlying issue, he said that it seemed like a pretty straight forward case of a tenant owing rent.

We spoke to the landlord who essentially said the same thing … that they were behind in rent.  They are asking $28,000 per month for the space, which includes the basement, first and second floors. Burke & Wills was located on the first floor, and Manhattan Cricket Club was located on the second floor.

Burke & Wills first opened in 2013 and gained a bit of a cult following for their unique Aussie vibes. Some of the more interesting plates they served included a Kangaroo Burger, bone marrow and a sardine appetizer. It was also a very popular spot for cocktails.

Manhattan Cricket Club, their upstairs bar, was designed to emulate a speakeasy. They had a members only club, but patrons could also walk in to enjoy a cocktail. The owners opened Manhattan Cricket Club in 2013 as well.

